Left Menu

Foreign direct investments in India rise 18 pc to USD 47.87 billion during Apr-Dec of FY26: Govt data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:45 IST
Foreign direct investments in India rise 18 pc to USD 47.87 billion during Apr-Dec of FY26: Govt data.

Foreign direct investments in India rise 18 pc to USD 47.87 billion during Apr-Dec of FY26: Govt data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vedaanta Ananta: Revolutionizing Senior Living in Tamil Nadu's Integrated Township

Vedaanta Ananta: Revolutionizing Senior Living in Tamil Nadu's Integrated To...

 India
2
England's Tactical Triumph Over New Zealand in T20 World Cup Super Eights

England's Tactical Triumph Over New Zealand in T20 World Cup Super Eights

 Sri Lanka
3
Tensions Flare as Allies Clash: Pakistan and Afghanistan at a Diplomatic Crossroads

Tensions Flare as Allies Clash: Pakistan and Afghanistan at a Diplomatic Cro...

 Global
4
Suspension of MPCB Officials Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra

Suspension of MPCB Officials Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026