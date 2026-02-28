The United Arab Emirates closes it airspace as Israel and US conduct strikes on Iran, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
