Tensions Surge: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle Eastern Conflict

The United States and Israel have launched coordinated strikes on Iran, targeting locations across the nation including the capital, Tehran. The assaults have prompted varied reactions from global powers and warnings of escalating conflict, with potential implications for the Middle East's stability and international oil prices.

Updated: 28-02-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:48 IST
In a significant escalation of tensions, the United States and Israel executed joint military strikes on Iran, with initial attacks near the Supreme Leader's offices in Tehran. The operation aims to disrupt Iran's nuclear ambitions and missile development, triggering international concern over possible wider conflict.

Saudi Arabia condemned Iranian strikes on its neighbors as breaches of sovereignty, calling for global action to confront regional instability. Meanwhile, France advised its Middle Eastern citizens to exercise caution amidst growing military tensions and confirmed that French forces are safeguarding their personnel in the region.

The ongoing conflict risks impacting global energy markets, as Iran's strategic position along the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil transit route, could spike fuel prices. The European Union has labeled Iran a global security threat, urging diplomatic solutions to mitigate the escalating situation.

