Death toll from strike that hit school in southern Iran has risen to 85 people, an official says on Iranian state TV, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:36 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Death toll in US-Israeli strike on girls' school in southern Iran rises to 40 killed, reports AP citing state-run IRNA news agency.
5 students killed at a girls' school in southern Iran in Israel-US strike, reports AP, citing Iran's state-run news agency IRNA.
Tragic Airstrikes in Southern Iran: Five Students Killed