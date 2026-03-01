BRIT Awards Celebrate Musical Icons with Historic Wins

In a memorable night at the BRIT Awards, musical talents Olivia Dean, Sam Fender, and band Wolf Alice emerged as early winners, capturing song of the year and group of the year respectively. The ceremony, a prestigious celebration of Britain's pop music scene, also paid tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne with a lifetime achievement award.

Dean, joined by fellow singer Lola Young in leading the nominations, won for 'Rein Me In', a collaborative effort with Fender. In accepting their award, Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell expressed gratitude towards the local venues that fostered their musical journey.

The event recognized other notable talents as well, such as Noel Gallagher as songwriter of the year and PinkPantheress, the youngest producer to win the accolade. Held in Manchester for the first time, the BRIT Awards underscored Osbourne's profound influence on music worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)