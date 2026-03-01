Diplomatic Tensions Flare at U.N. Security Council Emergency Meeting
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed regret over missed diplomatic opportunities in the Iran conflict at an emergency Security Council meeting. He also indicated he couldn't confirm reports about the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as mentioned by Israeli sources.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deep regret over the missed opportunity for diplomacy in the ongoing Iran conflict during an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.
Addressing the 15-member council on Saturday, Guterres lamented the lost chance for achieving a peaceful resolution through diplomatic means.
Furthermore, he stated that he was not in a position to verify Israeli reports regarding the alleged death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the situation.
