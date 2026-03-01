Diplomatic Tensions Flare at U.N. Security Council Emergency Meeting

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deep regret over the missed opportunity for diplomacy in the ongoing Iran conflict during an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

Addressing the 15-member council on Saturday, Guterres lamented the lost chance for achieving a peaceful resolution through diplomatic means.

Furthermore, he stated that he was not in a position to verify Israeli reports regarding the alleged death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)