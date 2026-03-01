Left Menu

El Mencho's Death Sparks Wave of Violence in Mexico

Mexican authorities returned the body of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as 'El Mencho,' to his family after he was killed by the Mexican army. The event sparked retaliatory violence, killing over 70 people, and raised concerns for tourism and the upcoming FIFA World Cup. El Mencho led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 01-03-2026 02:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 02:56 IST
Mexican authorities have returned the body of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, famously known as 'El Mencho,' to his family following his killing by the Mexican army. The Attorney General's Office confirmed the handover, assuring it followed all necessary protocols.

El Mencho's death, the killing of Mexico's most powerful drug lord, has unleashed a violent backlash, claiming more than 70 lives across 20 states. This surge in violence threatens to jeopardize tourism, especially with the FIFA World Cup around the corner.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, under El Mencho's leadership, has grown into a formidable criminal entity. His death is being considered a significant win for the Mexican government as it strives to address cartel-related violence, a move observed closely by the Trump administration.

