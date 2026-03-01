Mamata Banerjee trying to turn Bengal into hub of infiltrators, there's no law and order here: Union minister JP Nadda in Nadia.
PTI | Krishnanagar | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Mamata Banerjee trying to turn Bengal into hub of infiltrators, there's no law and order here: Union minister JP Nadda in Nadia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal's original inhabitants will become minority as TMC govt helping infiltrators: JP Nadda at BJP's Nadia rally.
AMMK chief Dhinakaran hails PM Modi, alleges DMK regime dark era; slams govt over law and order at rally in Madurai.
TMC stands for 'Terror, Muslim appeasement, Corruption': JP Nadda at BJP rally in West Bengal's Nadia.
Controversy Over Voter Rolls in West Bengal: Union Minister Accuses State of Infiltration
Canadian PM Backs US Strikes on Iran to Avert Nuclear Threat