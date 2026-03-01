AIADMK chief Palaniswami hails cohesion in NDA, says campaign already started; but campaign is non-starter in DMK alliance.
PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:38 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK chief Palaniswami hails cohesion in NDA, says campaign already started; but campaign is non-starter in DMK alliance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress Ready to Roll: Candidates List Prepped for Assembly Elections
AIADMK chief Palaniswami hails cohesion in NDA, says campaign already started; campaign is non-starter in DMK alliance.
Iranian Cabinet warns that this 'great crime will never go unanswered' after Khamenei is killed by US-Israeli campaign, reports AP.
NSUI Takes Lead in Patna University Elections
DMK's Strategic Alliances for Upcoming Elections