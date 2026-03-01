Left Menu

DMK's Strategic Alliances for Upcoming Elections

The DMK has finalized seat-sharing agreements with the IUML and MMK, allocating two seats each. The party continues discussions with Congress, offering a Rajya Sabha seat. Talks with other allies, including VCK and DMDK, are pending. Candidates from IUML and MMK will use DMK symbols in the elections.

The DMK has finalized its seat-sharing agreements, granting two seats each to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK). The announcement came after negotiations held at the DMK state headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

As part of this arrangement, the IUML candidates will contest the elections on the ladder symbol, while MMK candidates will stand under the DMK's Rising Sun symbol. These strategic partnerships reflect DMK's efforts to consolidate its position in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Additionally, the DMK is actively in talks with Congress, reportedly offering a Rajya Sabha seat as part of their negotiations. Discussions with other allies like the VCK and DMDK are still ongoing, indicating a comprehensive strategy to strengthen their electoral alliance.

