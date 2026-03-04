Left Menu

Macron Deploys France's Naval Power Amid Middle East Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the deployment of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the Mediterranean and a call for a coalition to protect maritime interests amid Middle East tensions. He emphasized the need to safeguard economic interests and reinforced security measures domestically.

President Emmanuel Macron declared France's intention to deploy the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the Mediterranean, responding to threats posed by the Middle Eastern crisis. In a national address, Macron highlighted the significant risks to maritime traffic through critical routes like the Straits of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Red Sea.

Macron explained that maintaining stable economic interests was imperative due to the disruptions in oil and gas prices resulting from the conflict. France has reinforced its regional strength by sending a frigate to Cyprus and deploying Rafale jets, alongside ensuring the security of its Gulf allies.

The President underscored France's defense agreements with nations such as Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE. As tensions soar, France is aiding its citizens in leaving affected areas, with flights directed to Paris. Macron placed the onus of responsibility on Iran while criticizing the legality of US and Israeli military actions.

