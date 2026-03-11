Important to break LDF-UDF pattern of govt, give chance to BJP-led NDA to serve you for next 5 years; you have Modi's guarantee: PM in Kochi.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:42 IST
- Country:
- India
