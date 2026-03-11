We can speak of our rights but no one can violate rules of House: Amit Shah responding to discussion on resolution for Speaker's removal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:17 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Lok Sabha commences discussion on resolution seeking removal of Speaker Om Birla from office.