J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary was accompanying Farooq Abdullah when gunman opened fire on their vehicle in Jammu: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:15 IST
- Country:
- India
J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary was accompanying Farooq Abdullah when gunman opened fire on their vehicle in Jammu: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NIA's Strategic Raids Uncover Terror Conspiracy in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Boosts National Presence with New Properties Initiative
Both Farooq Abdullah and deputy CM escaped unhurt in the Jammu attack: Officials.
Accused who was under influence of alcohol attempted to fire at Farooq Abdullah when he was leaving marriage hall in Jammu: Officials.
Attack on Farooq Abdullah's vehicle: Assailant was overpowered by two officers of the security wing of J&K Police: Officials.