Israeli military drops charges against soldiers accused of sexually abusing Palestinian detainee in notorious prison, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:42 IST
Israeli military drops charges against soldiers accused of sexually abusing Palestinian detainee in notorious prison, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
50 people killed in deadly Ethiopia landslides and more than 100 reported missing, AP reports, quoting official.
Life Imprisonment Sought for Kashmiri Separatist Andrabi
Two Iranian drones hit near Dubai International Airport and wounded four people, though flights continue, AP reports, quoting officials.
Call for Releasing Sikh Prisoners: A Political Stir in Punjab
Maharashtra Council Recommends Imprisonment for NCP Worker Over Foul Language