LPG bookings surge to 75.7 lakh against an average of 55.7 lakh in the pre-war period, showing panic booking: Oil Min official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
There is no need for panic booking; no dry out at any LPG dealer: Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in Oil Ministry.