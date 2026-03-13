IndiGo to levy fuel surcharge on domestic, international flight tickets from March 14 amid surge in jet fuel prices: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:44 IST
IndiGo to levy fuel surcharge on domestic, international flight tickets from March 14 amid surge in jet fuel prices: Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IndiGo to levy fuel charges ranging from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 on domestic, international flights from March 14: Statement.
Rajasthan Reimagines Tradition: Celebrations Begin March 14
Airline Industry in Turmoil Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Airline Industry in Turmoil: Soaring Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions Ground Global Travel
Airline Industry Turbulence Amid U.S.-Israeli Tensions and Surging Oil Prices