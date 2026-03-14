New chapter of India's development being written from West Bengal's soil: PM after unveiling projects worth Rs 18,680 crore in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:04 IST
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- India
New chapter of India's development being written from West Bengal's soil: PM after unveiling projects worth Rs 18,680 crore in Kolkata.
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