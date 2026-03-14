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Congress releases second list of 23 candidates for Assam assembly elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:30 IST
Congress releases second list of 23 candidates for Assam assembly elections.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress releases second list of 23 candidates for Assam assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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