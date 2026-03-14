Congress releases second list of 23 candidates for Assam assembly elections.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:30 IST
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- India
Congress releases second list of 23 candidates for Assam assembly elections.
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