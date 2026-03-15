Congress 'pocketed' Rs 150 cr per annum from Assam healthcare budget for 15 yrs, alleges Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:33 IST
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Congress 'pocketed' Rs 150 cr per annum from Assam healthcare budget for 15 yrs, alleges Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati.
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