Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announces a judicial probe into SCB Medical College & Hospital fire incident.
PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 16-03-2026 07:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 07:28 IST
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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announces a judicial probe into SCB Medical College & Hospital fire incident.
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