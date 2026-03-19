PM Modi speaks to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, strongly condemns attacks on West Asia's energy infrastructure.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:50 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi speaks to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, strongly condemns attacks on West Asia's energy infrastructure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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