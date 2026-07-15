Iran's Strategic Stance: Balancing Diplomacy and Security in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf emphasized the importance of benefiting from the memorandum with the U.S. or Iran would reconsider its adherence. Stressing on national security, he highlighted Iran's commitment to maintaining strategic interests in the Strait of Hormuz, while relying on its own strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 23:25 IST
Iran's Strategic Stance: Balancing Diplomacy and Security in the Strait of Hormuz
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, stated on Wednesday that if the country does not gain from its memorandum of understanding with the United States, there is no reason to adhere to it. He emphasized the crucial role of Iranian arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz for national security.

Qalibaf expressed that Iran's approach to its conflict with the U.S. must prioritize national interests, security, and a long-term outlook. He underscored that Tehran has no option but to depend on its own capabilities.

The statement, shared on Telegram, reflects Iran's strategic emphasis on self-reliance and securing its interests in critical maritime zones.

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