Trump's Controversial ICE Airport Deployment Proposal

President Donald Trump has issued a contentious proposal to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at U.S. airports. This comes as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees face missed paychecks due to a partial government shutdown, now in its 36th day, as Congress remains deadlocked over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

More than 400 TSA workers have resigned amid the shutdown, affecting airport security operations. Trump's proposal, conveyed through Truth Social, indicates that ICE agents will handle airport security starting Monday unless Democrats agree to fund enhanced security measures. This move has met surge of criticism, given ICE's focus on immigration enforcement rather than airport security.

Critics, including Senator Richard Blumenthal, have denounced the suggestion as reckless, emphasizing ICE's extraneous role in air travel security. As the Senate contemplates new leadership for DHS, Trump's immigration strategies continue to draw scrutiny and debate over national security priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)