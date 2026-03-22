Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 22-03-2026 05:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 05:40 IST
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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