Former JD(U) leader KC Tyagi joins RLD in the presence of its chief and Union minister Jayant Choudhary.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Former JD(U) leader KC Tyagi joins RLD in the presence of its chief and Union minister Jayant Choudhary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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