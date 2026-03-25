Iranian military spokesman says Americans are only negotiating with themselves, mocking US attempts at ceasefire deal, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:02 IST
Iranian military spokesman says Americans are only negotiating with themselves, mocking US attempts at ceasefire deal, reports AP.
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- Tensions
- diplomatic
- AP
- Tehran
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