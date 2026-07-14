Governor Leads Green Initiative Amidst Climate Concerns

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta and Minister Vikramaditya Singh led a plantation drive at Jutogh Cantonment to emphasize the growing need for environmental conservation, especially with visible climate change impacts in the region. Advocating community participation, they encouraged children's involvement to foster ecological responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 19:42 IST
Governor Leads Green Initiative Amidst Climate Concerns
The plantation drive was organised as part of an environmental awareness campaign (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards promoting environmental conservation, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta, alongside Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, participated in a plantation drive held on Tuesday at Jutogh Cantonment, near Shimla. Responding to the pressing issues of climate change and global warming, the initiative aimed at underscoring the importance of sustained ecological efforts.

During his address at the PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Governor Gupta highlighted the urgent necessity of combating climate change effects, which are increasingly evident in Himachal Pradesh. He stressed that such conservation efforts should transcend one-day activities, advocating for ongoing environmental stewardship, especially among young people.

Minister Singh applauded the choice of the historic Jutogh Cantonment, with its British-era roots, for hosting the drive. He highlighted the initiative's role in raising awareness about environmental challenges, such as deforestation and ecological degradation, to inspire responsibility in students and the broader community, reinforcing the region's rich environmental heritage.

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