Germany's 10 Billion Euro Military Satellite Project Pushed Towards Discipline

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has called for strict adherence to timetable and budget for a military satellite project valued at 10 billion euros, highlighting its importance amid current security threats. Speaking at satellite manufacturer OHB in Bremen, Pistorius stressed that any delays would be unacceptable.

The German armed forces aim to finalize contracts for the SATCOMBw4 project by the end of 2026. This initiative seeks to provide space-based communications capabilities similar to SpaceX's Starlink, involving about 200 satellites, with the initial fleet expected to be operational by 2029.

Pistorius further stated that these capabilities are essential for Germany's military needs, covering early warning, reconnaissance, and communication. The project will aid in meeting NATO obligations and ensuring autonomous command-and-control capabilities globally. Concerns have been raised about reduced price competition due to the consortium structure, and Pistorius noted the real threat posed to satellites by offensive counter-space capabilities. Germany plans to allocate a total of 35 billion euros to space security by 2030.