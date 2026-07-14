Germany's 10 Billion Euro Military Satellite Project Pushed Towards Discipline

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the urgency of maintaining both timetable and budget for a 10 billion euro military satellite project, critical to Germany's security. Scheduled to roll out by 2029, it aims to enhance the Bundeswehr's communications capabilities. Germany has earmarked 35 billion euros for total space security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 19:36 IST
Germany's 10 Billion Euro Military Satellite Project Pushed Towards Discipline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has called for strict adherence to timetable and budget for a military satellite project valued at 10 billion euros, highlighting its importance amid current security threats. Speaking at satellite manufacturer OHB in Bremen, Pistorius stressed that any delays would be unacceptable.

The German armed forces aim to finalize contracts for the SATCOMBw4 project by the end of 2026. This initiative seeks to provide space-based communications capabilities similar to SpaceX's Starlink, involving about 200 satellites, with the initial fleet expected to be operational by 2029.

Pistorius further stated that these capabilities are essential for Germany's military needs, covering early warning, reconnaissance, and communication. The project will aid in meeting NATO obligations and ensuring autonomous command-and-control capabilities globally. Concerns have been raised about reduced price competition due to the consortium structure, and Pistorius noted the real threat posed to satellites by offensive counter-space capabilities. Germany plans to allocate a total of 35 billion euros to space security by 2030.

TRENDING

1
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
2
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
3
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
4
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026