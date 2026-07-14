Mexico Seeks Justice for Nationals in U.S. Custody

The Mexican government has started filing criminal complaints in the United States concerning the deaths of Mexican citizens in U.S. immigration custody and during enforcement operations. Additionally, Mexico has issued cease-and-desist letters to U.S. detention centers where Mexican nationals have died.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 19:31 IST
Mexico Seeks Justice for Nationals in U.S. Custody
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  • Country:
  • United States

Mexico has initiated criminal proceedings in the United States, targeting the deaths of its citizens while in U.S. immigration detention or during enforcement operations, as reported by the foreign ministry on Tuesday.

In a determined move to address these issues, the Mexican government has also dispatched cease-and-desist letters to American detention centers linked to the fatalities of Mexican nationals.

This escalation in diplomatic action underscores Mexico’s commitment to seek justice and accountability for its citizens affected by U.S. immigration policies.

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