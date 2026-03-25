AIADMK names western region's star leaders SP Velumani, P Thangamani from Thondamuthur and Kumarapalayam.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:12 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK names western region's star leaders SP Velumani, P Thangamani from Thondamuthur and Kumarapalayam.
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