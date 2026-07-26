Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul made landfall in southern China on Sunday morning, affecting Guangdong province and Hong Kong with heavy rain and strong winds. The adverse weather conditions resulted in flight cancellations at Hong Kong's international airport.

Noul, the 12th typhoon of the year in the Pacific and the third to hit China this month, forced over 340,000 evacuations in Guangdong, officials announced on Saturday.

Although weakening as it moved inland, strong winds persisted in Hong Kong. An Amber Rainstorm Warning was issued, cautioning against flash floods as rain continued. Hong Kong's storm alert was raised but later downgraded, with flight operations set to resume gradually Sunday evening.