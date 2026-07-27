Syria and Israel: Towards a Historic Security Pact
Syria is working towards a potential security agreement with Israel, involving multiple countries. President Ahmed al-Sharaa suggests that the success of this initiative could lead to lasting peace without relinquishing Syria's claims over the Golan Heights, highlighting the geopolitical significance of the negotiations.
- Country:
- Syria
Syria is actively pursuing a security agreement with Israel, with involvement from several international partners, President Ahmed al-Sharaa stated in an interview with Al Jazeera.
Al-Sharaa emphasized that the outcome of this negotiation could be a cornerstone for achieving comprehensive peace in the region.
While aiming for peace, Syria remains firm on its stance regarding sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a point of contention in the discussions with Israel.
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