Syria and Israel: Towards a Historic Security Pact

Syria is working towards a potential security agreement with Israel, involving multiple countries. President Ahmed al-Sharaa suggests that the success of this initiative could lead to lasting peace without relinquishing Syria's claims over the Golan Heights, highlighting the geopolitical significance of the negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 01:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 01:10 IST
Syria and Israel: Towards a Historic Security Pact
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  • Country:
  • Syria

Syria is actively pursuing a security agreement with Israel, with involvement from several international partners, President Ahmed al-Sharaa stated in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Al-Sharaa emphasized that the outcome of this negotiation could be a cornerstone for achieving comprehensive peace in the region.

While aiming for peace, Syria remains firm on its stance regarding sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a point of contention in the discussions with Israel.

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