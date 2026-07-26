Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced plans to confront U.S. President Donald Trump regarding newly imposed tariffs affecting multiple nations, including Australia. These tariffs were introduced over allegations of inadequate action against forced labor in manufacturing.

Deeming the tariffs unjustified, Albanese is committed to raising this issue, highlighting Australia's rigorous policies against modern slavery. He is determined to ensure these tariffs are removed to protect Australian trade interests.

The Trump administration's new measures subject imports from 38 countries to a 12.5% tariff. Albanese, advocating for free and fair trade, emphasizes Australia's intention to negotiate with the U.S. for better trading conditions.