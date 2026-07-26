Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack
A suspected perpetrator of an attack during Berlin Pride celebrations has been identified but remains at large. The individual is known to police as part of Berlin's 'Islamist scene.' Authorities are actively pursuing measures against this suspect to bring them into custody for questioning.
- Country:
- Germany
A suspect linked to a vehicular attack during Pride celebrations in Berlin has been identified but has not yet been apprehended, according to Berlin police on Sunday.
The individual, recognized as part of the city's Islamist community, is actively sought by authorities, who have initiated measures to capture him.
Despite the ongoing pursuit, the suspect's familiarity with police highlights connections to the local Islamist scene, intensifying the investigation's urgency.
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