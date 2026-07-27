Tragedy on Mount Elbrus: Five Bosnian Climbers Lost to the Storm
Five Bosnian climbers lost their lives on Mount Elbrus, Europe's highest peak, amid a severe storm. Although rescuers have recovered three bodies, poor weather has delayed their evacuation. Reports confirm the climbers were from Bosnia and Herzegovina and faced challenging weather conditions. Recovery efforts continue despite strong winds.
- Country:
- Russia
In a tragic occurrence on Mount Elbrus, Europe's tallest mountain, five climbers from Bosnia and Herzegovina perished due to a sudden and violent storm.
Russian authorities reported that while rescuers successfully evacuated the bodies of two climbers from an altitude of 5,350 metres (17,550 feet), adverse weather has stalled the recovery of three other victims' remains. The news about the fatalities was confirmed by both Russian authorities and Bosnian media.
Efforts to retrieve the remaining bodies continue as rescuers grapple with harsh weather conditions, including strong winds, on Mount Elbrus, notorious for its tough climbing environment and unpredictable weather.