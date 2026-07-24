The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

Foreign direct investment is sold to developing economies as a fast route to jobs. New evidence suggests the employment gains may be real, but they are neither immediate nor automatic. A study spanning 90 developing countries over 25 years finds that both new foreign investment flows and accumulated foreign-owned capital are associated with lower unemployment in the long run. In the short run, however, neither produces a statistically significant reduction.

Published in the journal Economies, the study, titled The Impact of Foreign Direct Investment on Unemployment in Developing Countries: Evidence from Panel ARDL Models, was conducted by Ibrahim Adeeb Al-Chalabi of the University of Mosul. It examines data from 2000 to 2024 across low- and middle-income economies in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, the Pacific and Europe and Central Asia.

The findings challenge two competing assumptions. The first is that foreign investment creates jobs by expanding production, transferring technology and improving management. The second is that multinational firms destroy employment by automating tasks, displacing local workers and taking market share from domestic businesses.

The Jobs Arrive Late

The study finds a divide between short-term expectation and long-term reality. Neither changes in foreign investment flows nor increases in accumulated FDI stock had a statistically significant effect on unemployment in the short run. The estimated employment gains emerged only over longer periods. The delay reflects how investment works in practice. A foreign company may announce a factory, logistics hub or service centre months or years before it becomes operational. Land must be secured, permits issued, infrastructure developed, machinery installed and workers recruited. Employees may require training before they can meet the company's technical and managerial requirements.

Technology and knowledge spillovers take even longer. Domestic firms do not instantly become more productive because a multinational enters the market. They must learn new processes, meet quality standards, develop managerial capabilities and invest in equipment before they can become suppliers or effective competitors.

The study's error-correction estimates also point to a gradual adjustment process. Only around 15% to 17% of the gap from the long-run relationship was corrected in each period across its three principal models. In practical terms, the benefits of foreign capital may accumulate over several years rather than appearing in the first round of investment statistics.

Governments frequently announce projected job numbers alongside FDI approvals. Such figures can create the impression that capital commitments and employment outcomes are nearly simultaneous. The study suggests that this assumption is risky. Investment announcements should therefore be separated from realised investment, operational capacity and actual hiring. A project that remains at the approval or construction stage may raise expectations without yet reducing unemployment.

For policymakers, the challenge is to shorten this waiting period. Faster permitting, reliable infrastructure and workforce preparation can help projects move from announcement to operation. But speed must not come at the cost of weaker labour, environmental or governance safeguards.

Foreign Capital Beats the Displacement Fear

The study finds a strong long-run association between higher FDI flows and lower unemployment. It interprets this as evidence that foreign investment generates positive externalities, benefits extending beyond the foreign-owned business itself.

New capital can finance production, increase demand for workers and bring technology, management practices and access to international markets. Foreign companies may also create indirect employment through local suppliers, logistics providers, professional services and other businesses supporting their operations.

At the sample mean, the author estimates that a 10% increase in FDI flows is associated with a long-run fall in unemployment of roughly 1.5 to 1.6 percentage points, depending on the model. Because the FDI-flow variable was normalised before estimation, the headline coefficient cannot be interpreted as a standard elasticity, making the author's mean-based calculation particularly important.

Accumulated FDI stock per capita also shows a negative relationship with unemployment. A 1% increase in this stock is associated with a reduction in unemployment ranging from approximately 0.03% to 0.21%, depending on whether FDI flows are included in the model.

The outcome speaks directly to fears that accumulated foreign capital will systematically replace workers with machines or overwhelm domestic firms. At the aggregate level, the study does not find these negative mechanisms to be dominant across developing countries. This does not mean displacement is absent. A multinational may still restructure an acquired company, introduce labour-saving machinery or capture customers from less productive local competitors. Certain workers, firms and communities can lose even when national unemployment falls.

The evidence instead suggests that, across the full sample, the expansion of productive capacity and labour demand outweighs those losses over the long term. Developing economies often face shortages of investment capital alongside large pools of underused labour. In that context, foreign investment may complement workers more often than it replaces them.

The distinction between FDI flows and stock strengthens the study's argument. New flows represent incoming finance and potential knowledge transfer. Accumulated stock reflects foreign assets retained in the economy over time. The fact that both are associated with lower unemployment implies that attracting new capital and retaining existing investors may matter.

However, the findings remain observational. The models reduce concerns about reverse causality and omitted variables, including through a System GMM robustness test, but they do not definitively prove that FDI caused the unemployment decline.

The Policy Prize Has Conditions

The study gives governments a reason to treat FDI as part of their employment strategy. It does not justify pursuing foreign investment at any cost. Not all capital produces the same labour-market outcome. A new manufacturing facility may require large numbers of workers and local suppliers. A highly automated data centre, extractive project or acquisition of an existing company could involve far fewer new jobs. Because the study relies on aggregate FDI data, it cannot distinguish among these investment types.

The policy priority should therefore shift from maximising headline inflows to improving the employment value of investment. Labour-intensive and export-oriented projects may offer stronger job-creation potential, particularly when they expand production rather than simply transfer ownership. Governments can also encourage reinvestment of profits, helping temporary inflows become a lasting stock of productive assets.

Skills policy is equally important. The absence of a short-run employment effect suggests a mismatch between the arrival of capital and the availability of suitably trained workers. Vocational programmes, universities and industry partnerships should anticipate demand rather than respond only after investors report shortages.

Domestic suppliers require targeted support as well. Local firms may benefit from contracts with multinational companies, but only if they can meet standards on quality, price, scale and delivery. Access to finance, certification, technology and management training can determine whether foreign investment creates domestic value chains or remains an isolated enclave.

Investment incentives also require scrutiny. Tax holidays, subsidised land and other concessions impose public costs. Governments should examine whether incentives generate additional investment, durable employment and local spillovers rather than rewarding companies for projects they would have undertaken anyway.

For international development institutions, the findings support programmes combining investment facilitation with education, infrastructure, enterprise development and institutional reform. FDI policy separated from these complementary measures is less likely to deliver broad employment gains.

Businesses also have a stake in the outcome. Foreign investors benefit from a skilled workforce, reliable suppliers and predictable institutions.

The Big Result Hides Unequal Outcomes

The study sample covers 90 countries and 2,250 country-year observations, with 2,160 observations used in the main regressions. It also separates short- and long-run dynamics and tests the results through alternative models. But its broad coverage creates an unavoidable limitation: averages can conceal sharp differences.

The long-run coefficients represent a common average relationship across countries with very different institutions, labour markets and economic structures. An export-oriented Asian manufacturing economy may experience FDI differently from a commodity-dependent African state or a Latin American services economy.

The research also measures total unemployment. It cannot determine whether foreign investment reduces joblessness among young people, women, less-skilled workers or rural communities. Nor does it show whether the jobs created are secure, well paid or accompanied by adequate labour protections.

Sectoral composition is another missing piece. Investment in manufacturing, tourism, mining, finance and digital services may have very different effects on labour demand. Entry mode also matters: greenfield investment builds new operations, while mergers and acquisitions may focus on restructuring existing ones.

The study's measure of FDI stock per capita is an indirect proxy for potential automation and competitive displacement. It does not directly measure robot adoption, workplace technology, multinational market share or closures among local companies. Its conclusion that displacement effects do not dominate should therefore be understood at the aggregate level, not as evidence that individual sectors face no risk.

These gaps define the next research agenda. Future studies should separate FDI by sector, technology intensity and entry mode, and track employment outcomes by gender, age, skills and geography. They should also examine wages, productivity and job quality alongside unemployment.