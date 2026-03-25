Iran has received the 15-point US ceasefire proposal, The Associated Press reported quoting two Pakistani officials.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:42 IST
Iran has received the 15-point US ceasefire proposal, The Associated Press reported quoting two Pakistani officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Associated Press
- Pakistan
- diplomacy
- Middle East
- peace efforts
- geopolitics
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