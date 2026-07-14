Tragic Blaze at Brussels Construction Site: Lives Lost and Search Ongoing

A devastating fire erupted at a construction site in Brussels on Tuesday, resulting in multiple fatalities and an ongoing search for six missing individuals, according to local authorities.

Bodies were found in one of two elevators at the major renovation project on Place de Brouckere, where the fire broke out early in the day. A spokesman for the local labour inspection service noted the uncertainty over whether the deceased are among the missing workers.

The local fire brigade reported that more than 200 workers were present when the fire began, with three people subsequently hospitalized due to the incident.