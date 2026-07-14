Tragic Capsize in Vietnam: Eyewitness Recounts Final Moments

An eyewitness in the Vietnam boat capsize incident that claimed 15 Indian lives describes the chaos and helplessness as passengers struggled to escape a glass enclosure, with rescue operations hindered. Many survivors could only escape due to proximity to exits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:14 IST
Tragic Capsize in Vietnam: Eyewitness Recounts Final Moments
Pradeep Reddy, an eyewitness of the Vietnam Boat capsize incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic boat capsize incident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island has left 15 Indian tourists dead, detailed an eyewitness, Pradeep Reddy, recounting the harrowing events. Most fatalities occurred among those seated in the center of the boat, trapped by a glass enclosure that sealed their fate.

The ill-fated trip was part of a corporate reward from Lava Company. The boat, with a capacity for 32 people, became a scene of despair when it overturned near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island. Eyewitnesses reported that the last-minute boarding added to the chaos as seats filled quickly, and those blocked inside couldn't escape.

The passengers and families received support from the Lava team, which extended an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the victims' families. Despite rescue attempts lasting 25 minutes, many lives, including that of the late Mudiyam Sridhar, who had embarked on the trip as part of the company's reward scheme, were lost.

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