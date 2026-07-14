Vibrant Battles and Victories: Day 5 Highlights from Oriental Cup 2026

The Oriental Cup 2026 resumed at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium with Day 5 featuring enthralling quarterfinal matches. Vasant Valley School, Modern School, Step by Step School, and Bharti Public School secured semi-final spots in the Girls' category, while Vasant Valley qualified in the Boys' division after a gripping penalty shootout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:20 IST
Vibrant Battles and Victories: Day 5 Highlights from Oriental Cup 2026
Vasant Valley vs KV RK Puram (Photo/ Oriental Cup) . Image Credit: ANI

Amid clear skies, football fever returned to the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium as the Oriental Cup 2026 unfolded its fifth day of riveting action. The highlight of the day was the Girls' quarterfinals, culminating with Vasant Valley School, Modern School, Step by Step School, and Bharti Public School clinching spots in the semi-finals.

In a solitary Boys' category encounter, Vasant Valley School claimed the final quarterfinal berth, edging out Kendriya Vidyalaya, R.K. Puram in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout after a goalless stalemate in regulation time.

The tournament, set to continue with the Boys' quarterfinals, features over 1,500 young athletes from more than 45 teams. Sponsored by Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd., the event boasts an enhanced prize pool and a scholarship programme for ten deserving students.

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