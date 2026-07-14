Supreme Court Criticizes Samay Raina for Defying Orders

The Supreme Court criticized comedian Samay Raina for violating its orders and imposed a fine of Rs three lakhs. The court expressed disappointment over Raina's lack of compliance, worsened by false claims of filed affidavits. Raina faces repercussions for insensitive remarks on a TV show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:13 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes Samay Raina for Defying Orders
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has come down hard on Samay Raina, host of the show India’s Got Latent, accusing him of disregarding court orders and attempting to mislead the judiciary. In a stern decision on Tuesday, the apex court imposed a penalty of Rs three lakhs on Raina and four others, insisting that compliance affidavits be filed within two weeks, failing which coercive measures would be taken.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, found Raina’s justification for delays unacceptable, particularly because he claimed to have filed a compliance affidavit that was not present in court records. The bench expressed significant mistrust in Raina’s claims, increasing the severity of the issue by highlighting the false affidavit.

Cure SMA India Foundation had filed the initial petition alleging Raina made disrespectful comments regarding the expensive treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy and individuals with disabilities. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh pointed out Raina's failure to follow through with court-directed engagements with affected parties. During the hearing, objections were raised by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about inappropriate references made by Raina, breaching societal standards of respect.

TRENDING

1
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
2
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
3
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
4
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026