Supreme Court Criticizes Samay Raina for Defying Orders

The Supreme Court of India has come down hard on Samay Raina, host of the show India’s Got Latent, accusing him of disregarding court orders and attempting to mislead the judiciary. In a stern decision on Tuesday, the apex court imposed a penalty of Rs three lakhs on Raina and four others, insisting that compliance affidavits be filed within two weeks, failing which coercive measures would be taken.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, found Raina’s justification for delays unacceptable, particularly because he claimed to have filed a compliance affidavit that was not present in court records. The bench expressed significant mistrust in Raina’s claims, increasing the severity of the issue by highlighting the false affidavit.

Cure SMA India Foundation had filed the initial petition alleging Raina made disrespectful comments regarding the expensive treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy and individuals with disabilities. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh pointed out Raina's failure to follow through with court-directed engagements with affected parties. During the hearing, objections were raised by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about inappropriate references made by Raina, breaching societal standards of respect.