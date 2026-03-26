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Once again request you to convene all-party meeting to discuss amending women's quota law any time after April 29: Kharge to Rijiju.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:59 IST
Once again request you to convene all-party meeting to discuss amending women's quota law any time after April 29: Kharge to Rijiju.
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Once again request you to convene all-party meeting to discuss amending women's quota law any time after April 29: Kharge to Rijiju.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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