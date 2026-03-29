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Controversy Brews in Kerala Over Proposed FCRA Amendments

The proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act have become a key issue in Kerala. Political parties, religious leaders, and community organizations express concerns over potential impacts on minority institutions and charitable activities. They urge the central government to reconsider the amendments, fearing adverse effects on social service operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:19 IST
Controversy Brews in Kerala Over Proposed FCRA Amendments
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The proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) have ignited intense debate in Kerala. Legislative changes are at the forefront of discussion as both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) urge the central government to rethink the bill.

Proposed in the Lok Sabha, the bill seeks to overhaul current norms for foreign contributions, drawing criticism from political parties and religious entities. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan expressed concerns, highlighting the provision allowing governmental control over assets when licenses are not renewed, impacting minority-run social services extensively.

In a parallel move, the CPIM state secretariat labeled the bill as an 'attack on minorities,' warning it threatens NGOs, religious, and educational bodies with stringent restrictions. The new rules would complicate the asset transfer of such entities, potentially affecting their operation. Appeals for deliberation continue as religious leaders, including Archbishop Thomas Tharayil, voice objections, citing adverse impacts on vital community welfare projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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