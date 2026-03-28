There was no delay on finalising seat-sharing; time required to have patient discussions with allies, says DMK chief Stalin.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:52 IST
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There was no delay on finalising seat-sharing; time required to have patient discussions with allies, says DMK chief Stalin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- united front
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