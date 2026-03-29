Chandrababu Naidu Rallies TDP Cadre for Andhra Pradesh's Growth

The TDP's strength is its cadre, declared Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking on the 44th Foundation Day, Naidu emphasized the importance of discipline, commitment, and ideological adherence among party workers.

Echoing his commitment to grassroot contributions, Naidu paid homage to the sacrifices of workers who laid the foundation for the state's development through initiatives like the Rs 2 per kg rice scheme and power sector reforms. He praised the efforts in political empowerment of backward classes and welfare for minorities.

Addressing governance challenges, Naidu reinforced his resolution to complete key projects, like Polavaram, and build Amaravati as the sole capital. Assuring ongoing welfare programs, he urged party members to combat misinformation and strengthen ties with the public in preparation for the forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)