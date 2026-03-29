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Israeli prime minister announces widening of his country's invasion of southern Lebanon, reports AP.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:24 IST
Israeli prime minister announces widening of his country's invasion of southern Lebanon, reports AP.

Israeli prime minister announces widening of his country's invasion of southern Lebanon, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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