Israeli prime minister announces widening of his country's invasion of southern Lebanon, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:24 IST
Israeli prime minister announces widening of his country's invasion of southern Lebanon, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Escalation in the Middle East: Houthi Rebellion and Global Implications
Escalation in the Middle East: Houthis Enter Conflict Amid Rising Tensions
Escalation of Conflict: Houthis' Missile Strike Heightens Regional Tensions
Escalation Over Diplomacy: Merz Critiques Trump's Iran Strategy
More than two dozen US troops wounded in Iranian attacks on Saudi air base in the past week, AP reports, quoting sources.