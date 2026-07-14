Historic Launch Unites Russia and NASA Amid Tensions

In a significant display of international cooperation, Russia launched two cosmonauts and an American astronaut to the International Space Station on Tuesday. The launch took place from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marking a resumption of crewed flights following recent repairs on the launchpad.

The mission includes U.S. astronaut Anil Menon, along with Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, who lifted off aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft. Their departure at 10:47 a.m. EDT paved the way for an approximately three-hour journey to the space station where they will remain for eight months.

The event was notably attended by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, the first visit by a NASA chief to the Russian launch site since 2018, and Roscosmos director Dmitry Bakanov. Their presence highlights collaboration in space efforts despite geopolitical tensions from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.