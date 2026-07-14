Trump Shifts Strategy: Trade Deals Replace Strait of Hormuz Fee

In a strategic pivot, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would scrap his proposal for a 20% fee on passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, he plans to engage in trade and investment deals with Gulf states.

Trump's decision comes in the wake of what he described as 'highly productive' conversations with Middle East leaders, aimed at strengthening economic relations.

The replaced fee initiative underscores Trump's focus on fostering stronger economic partnerships, emphasizing the significance of the United States' trading and investment presence in Gulf countries.