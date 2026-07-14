Trump Shifts Strategy: Trade Deals Replace Strait of Hormuz Fee

President Donald Trump announced that trade and investment deals with Gulf states will replace his proposed 20% fee for passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This decision followed productive discussions with Middle Eastern leaders, aiming to foster economic ties with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:43 IST
Trump Shifts Strategy: Trade Deals Replace Strait of Hormuz Fee
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic pivot, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would scrap his proposal for a 20% fee on passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, he plans to engage in trade and investment deals with Gulf states.

Trump's decision comes in the wake of what he described as 'highly productive' conversations with Middle East leaders, aimed at strengthening economic relations.

The replaced fee initiative underscores Trump's focus on fostering stronger economic partnerships, emphasizing the significance of the United States' trading and investment presence in Gulf countries.

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