Turmoil Resumes: Impact of US-Iran Hostilities on Human Rights

On Tuesday, the United Nations human rights chief sounded a grim warning regarding the renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran. He described the situation as a significant setback for civilian safety throughout the Middle East.

Volker Turk, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, highlighted that the escalating conflict could have dire consequences for peace efforts and contribute to greater instability in the region.

Turk urged both nations to exercise restraint, pointing out the grave risks this conflict poses to human rights across the entire Middle East and beyond.